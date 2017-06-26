Simba Chikore Shuts Down AirZim

Staff Reporter | President Robert Mugabe’s son in law who was recently appointed the Chief Operations Officer (COO) at Air Zimbabwe has signed a deal officially ending the existence of Air Zimbabwe.

The deal will see the national airline appearing in a new name Zimbabwe Airlines which will be using four Boeing 777-200 planes from Malaysia Airlines. Air Zimbabwe had recently been reduced to only domestic routes using the Chinese made MA-60, an ageing 767-200 and refurbished Airbus A320.

Sources within the airline said that the project is being being spearheaded by Chikore as part of his initiated restructuring exercise.

Contacted for a media comment, transport Minister Joram Gumbo expressed ignorance on the developments.

“I am outside of Harare at the moment. The board has not yet briefed me on that, check with the board,” he said.

AirZim board chairperson Chipo Dyanda was not immediately reachable on her mobile phone.