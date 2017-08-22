Simon Muzenda’s Wife Maud Dies | BREAKING NEWS

The wife of former Vice President Simon Muzenda, Maud passed on today at a local clinic.

A nurse by profession, Maud was rarely in the limelight but last year spoke passionately about how she wanted the legacy of her husband to be preserved.

Speaking to local journalists then on the side-lines of a memorial golf tournament held at Masvingo Sports Club, where the Muzenda family donated golf kits to St Don Bosco Primary and Mucheke High schools, Maud said the government should do the same as it did in Bulawayo by erecting a statue in honour of the late Vice-President Joshua Nkomo.

“I appreciate all that is being done to keep my late hubby’s legacy alive. It is a good job that everyone is remembering my husband. My wish, however, is to have a statue of my husband erected in Masvingo city, just like in Bulawayo, where the late VP Nkomo’s statue is erected,” she said.- Newsday