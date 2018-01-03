Supa Mandiwanzira Resignation | OPINION

By Don Chigumba

|I greet you cordially. I started 2018 on a sad note, currently in hospital after suffering from a ‘heart-attack’ upon learning about the corruption allegations leveled against Hon. Supa Mandiwanzira by Reward Kangai the former netone boss on 02 January 2018. If the media allegations are true, then ZANU PF has been brewing thieves in the name of ministers since 1980. The attack on President Mnangagwa that he recycled old and evil thieves in his cabinet can now be vindicated.

The purpose of this piece is twofold; first is to politely request Supa Mandiwanzira in the name of Jesus and Mbuya Nahanda naSekuru Kaguvi to surrender himself to Chikurubi before his trial. Finally, the piece seeks to urge serious Zimbabweans to punish ZANU PF in 2018 elections.

I wrote quite a number of articles against Supa Mandiwanzira, I attacked him for trying to enact bills against social media and because of his interference in the affairs of econet. I am on record telling Supa Mandiwanzira that he inherited the double potion of Professor Jonathan Moyo’s evil spirit. Hon. Supa Mandiwanzira should step aside and give security agents peace to investigate his alleged corruption at netone.

The allegations leveled against Supa Mandiwanzira by Reward Kangai are most likely to be true. Rumors on the ground are suggesting that Reward Kangai was in the lacoste faction and his unceremonious removal from netone was a fight between lacoste and G40. When Reward Kangai was chased from econet, he decided to keep to himself Supa Mandiwanzira’s corruption deals for the reasons known to him.

Lots of questions are being raised, Why did Reward Kangai saw it fit to pen a letter to President Mnangagwa and not to the anti corruption commission? Reward Kangai’s preference of addressing the letter to President Mnangagwa is questionable and vindicating a rumor that Reward Kangai was a stranded lacoste member who has found a savior. It is common knowledge that Reward Kangai is a wounded lion, ready to consume Hon. Mandiwanzira. The letter written to President Mnangagwa by Reward Kangai is pregnant with evidence that can nail Hon. Mandiwanzira and Zimbabweans should take this saga seriously and call for his resignation.

Why did Reward Kangai give tough recommendations for President Mnangagwa to take against Hon. Supa Mandiwanzira and his team? I am not going to be surprised if Reward Kangai is going to be taken back to netone or given another position by the current government. The recommendations suggested to President Mnangagwa by Reward Kangai shows that the two are connected politically. Reward Kangai has no duty what so ever to decide on the fate of Supa Mandiwanzira, his duty is only to take a donkey to the river but not to force the donkey to drink water. The move of taking a donkey to the statehouse is now questionable and should be condemned, the donkey should have been taken to the security agencies responsible for such matters. It is not always good for us to allow people to settle their political past through unorthodox means.

Reward Kangai’s hands are dirty just like Supa Mandiwanzira’s, he was chased from netone on allegations of corruption. Just like what Reward Kangai did to Supa Mandiwanzira, I am therefore advising President Mnangagwa to start fresh investigations of Reward Kangai’s alleged corruption at netone . I was quite disturbed by the view of Reward Kangai that corruption started in 2014 at netone when Supa Mandiwanzira replaced Shamu. I have a feeling that corruption started with the origin of netone and the abuse of power by ZANU PF.

Conclusion

Who is a better thief Supa Mandiwanzira or Reward Kangai? I think they maybe all thieves and should be all investigated and Reward Kangai should stop taking advantage of President Mnangawa.

Supa Mandiwanzira should step aside.

Finally, the only way to stop corruption in Zimbabwe is through removing ZANU PF from power by all means legal in a Zimbabwean context, you should therefore register to vote in 2018.

Don Chigumba is a Political Analyst based in South Africa