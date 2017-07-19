SIR WICKNELL BLAST: Moe Hits Back At “Low Life Brother”

Below is Moe Chivayo’s raw unedited response to her brother Wicknell.

Moe Chivayo | Those who are adding me as friend and asking me again and again and again hee why do u hate on that guy and his new wife. Ndaabhoo guys.The comments I made were in response to people who kept posting about his marrige n provoking me in a groupchat. I’m petty,I dont jus keep quiet ndichitukwa.

I respond but bruhh I don’t care what or who he dates.Its how they treat me that bothers me.And im not saying they should worship me no no no.Jus being friendly will suffice.If not then fuck off zve.He made his point loud and clear.I already told y’all he got me fucked up.If I had a choice I would never wanna be labelled as “his sister” wherever I go.Its a curse. I’ve had fake friends coz of that.I have had guys hit on me coz they think I’m rich.I can’t even borrow money or ask for help from anyone coz they all think I’m rich.So trust me. If a person doesn’t know I’m his sister that makes me so happy. Thats why I adore my man coz he has no idea what goes on in Zim,and he pays some of my bills buys me perfumes which are my obsession lol coz he sees me for who I actually am not this bullshit millionaire sister.One of my exes used to ask me for absurd amounts of money coz sascum aifunga i get ma $10k a week from that wicknell person.Stop saying I hate him and his new wife guys thats not nice.I dont hate them.My comments were made after someone was tryna rub it in my face kuti he married her for $50k thats when I laughed and said KO show me pics.I didnt have to know inside info or be present at the function.That whole $50k thing sounded ridiculous to me by jus hearing it.I dismissed it before i had any evidence lol.He made himself clear in that live video yall posted on YouTube

Everytime Im reminded of it I get more and more angry.So that suff can never be erased.I can never forgive him and believe me when I tell you.He doesn’t care that he lied about me like that and denounced me.NO.He actually wants me to be sorry but I can 200% guarantee you.I will NEVER be sorry.Its done.I don’t care if he comes to America kutosangana naye tinopfuudzana.All that shit about hee Moe cries for me.Nope.I never posted here about his marriage I only commented where I was provoked but the Zim journalists act like they’re on his payroll.They only quote me.Not what had been said in order for me to react that way.Leave me alone.Let the nigga enjoy his ting.That day he did that video was the day I realized kuti no,I been wrong all this time supporting this man and defending his honour,he did not take it as love and respect.He thought I wanted to be famous using his name but remind me again ,how much does that pay an hour?? Spare me.Dont provoke me.Jus leave me out of the drama,but if you choose to keep trying me then honey we will go to trial,I will lift my legs up like this and read you like like a book all the way across the Atlantic

Always remember “The nail that sticks out,gets hammered down”