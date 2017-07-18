Sir Wicknell Puts “Stupid” Whinging Sister Moe To Order

Businessman and socialite Wicknell Chivayo’s marriage to Harare-based Sonja Madzikanda has not been welcomed by some members of his family, it can be revealed.

If his sister, Moe’s words are anything to go by, there is bad blood between them and the new sister-in-law whose marriage has created the rift in the family.

And Moe was not present at her brother’s marriage ceremony this past weekend.

In several Facebook comments, Moe — who is based in the United States of America — lashed out at Chivayo’s decision to marry Madzikanda, saying she now “resented” him.

“Considering none of his six sisters are attending this circus (the sisters whose names she can’t memorise because they are too many) . . . I suggest some of you can go and represent coz pressure yacho ma1 and misquoting people . . . This story is becoming boring, don’t you think?

“That’s why less people are showing interest. Hopefully now that they are gonna get married, we can stop hearing daily that they had eaten sadza with what meat,” Moe said in one of the posts.

In another post she wrote: “ Hesi mhani KingYaya and QueenWicknell happily ever after till money do them part when the king finds out Queen is a comic book millionaire and owes more than he owns. Good night send us pictures of the $50k that they said he was going to pay, I want to see it.”

Moe went on to destroy Chivayo’s bank cards, which she kept with her in America running her brother’s errands

It also turns out that Madzikanda has also been bad-mouthing Chivayo’s sisters and mother, with Moe blaming Chivayo for telling his new wife about his family.

“Wicknell should just have left me beefing with his girl. He should have never insulted the whole family on social media over a girl apa he was lying futi.

“That’s what made me resent him coz if he can lie like that about his family pane vanhu I wonder what he says behind closed doors, so spare me the lectures I’m never saying sorry to anyone. Not to him or his girlfriend, wife or concubine or whatever she is. Case closed,” she wrote.

Word on the street is that Chivayo paid about $17 000 to the Madzikanda family.

In his response, Chivayo said his sister was foolish to think he will ditch his wife because the sister said his wife was scruffy.

“Listen if she (Moe) doesn’t appreciate me, and doesn’t respect my choice then it’s not my fault, she’s my sister, she is my baby, that’s my last born, but if she’s stupid enough to go on social media and display my business and fight the girl that I’m intimate with, that I sleep in the same bed with, that makes me scream all night then she’s stupid because she can’t win that battle,” Chivayo said in a live video on social media recently.

“Because the girl will just come in my bed and say I don’t like your sister and I will say for real my sister is foolish. If she says I want you to delete her number, I will delete it, or if I hear you talking to her I will dump you,’ we are men, we are fools and she’s a bully in bed, when you lie in bed you’re told this and that and you will say sorry over and over again, we are men, we are weak.

“And if she (sister) thinks she can control me over someone I sleep with, she is a fool, she’s stupid, these are matters of the heart, I will take my girl any day. She will realise it later in life that she misses me.

“She’s stupid, she misses me very quickly, if I go to America right now, and if I don’t get to see her she will cry for a month, or my brother came to America and didn’t see me, she will cry. She’s being childish.

“For her to get known it’s because of me because she says she’s Wicknell’s sister.

I asked her why she would want to fight with my girlfriend ‘do you want me to marry her?’ Don’t forget the bedroom power, that whole blood is thicker than water is nothing.”- Daily News