Sixteen Buses Ferry Zanu PF Supporters To Harare To Remove Mugabe

Terrence Mawawa, Masvingo | It is the end of an era indeed!

The Zanu PF Masvingo Provincial Executive has provided 16 buses to ferry party supporters to Harare to participate in tomorrow’ s massive demonstration against President Robert Mugabe.

Eight out of 10 provinces have called on Mugabe to step down and pave way for the formation of a transitional government likely to be led by Emmerson Mnangagwa.

Ironically Mnangagwa was groomed by Mugabe and many expected the nonagenarian to handover power to the former Vice President.

Zanu PF Officials here told ZimEye.com 16 buses ferried party supporters to the capital city today.

“There is euphoria ahead of tomorrow’ s march.Our message is clear – we want to restore order in the party.

We respect our President but he has done his part so he must resign,” said Zanu PF Masvingo Provincial Chairperson, Ezra Chadzamira.

An official at a local service station said he received payment for fuel from senior Zanu PF Officials.

” 16 buses have ferried Zanu PF supporters to Harare today to take part in tomorrow’ s demonstration against Mugabe, ” he said.