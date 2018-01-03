Sleazy Mugabe Played Joshua Nkomo And Mnangagwa The Same Cruel Card

By Paul Nyathi| The Joshua Nkomo Foundation has castigated former President Robert Mugabe for his cunning and unchanging behaviour to his foes.

In a statement, the foundation’s Director General Mr Jabulani Hadebe said that they were not shocked to hear the revelations being expressed by President Emmerson Mnangagwa about Mugabe as he had in the past treated Joshua Nkomo exactly the same way. The organisation goes back to 1984 when the late politician was persecuted leading to his infamous exile in the United Kingdom at the height of the Gukurahundi atrocities.

According to Hadebe the two once right hand persons to Mugabe were both fired from government, state agents unleashed to devour them and they escaped the country for fear of their lives as border jumpers.

Hadebe applauded the Zimbabwe Defence Forces for timely intervening when Mnangagwa was being persecuted though Nkomo did not get the same intervention.

“The late Joshua Nkomo and President Emmerson Mnangagwa could not be provoked by the evil system of the former President to disloyalty towards the Nation they had struggled to liberate,” he said.

“The former had to come to lead his people after years in exile as a Vice President whilst the latter spent a few days in exile in our neighboring South Africa and returned later to lead as President,” Hadebe said.

Hadebe hit a comparison that Mugabe likened the late revolutionary Joshua Nkomo to a cobra which deserved to be crushed and Mnangagwa was likened to a snake that deserved to be killed by former First Lady Grace Mugabe.

Hadebe then challenged the Mnangagwa led government to quickly get into an operational relation to make a way forward to solve the atrocitoes creates by Mugabe.

“The Joshua Nkomo Foundation is more than willing to work with the Presidency and the organ for Peace and National reconciliation in healing the wounds inflicted to the generality of our people in the first republic,” he said.