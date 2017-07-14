“Small House Saga” Actress Siphosami Dube Dies

The late actress in the ZBC television drama series Small House Saga Siphosami Moyo Dube has been buried in her rural home town of Gwanda.

Those in the film fraternity described the late actress as an artist who had a great passion for film and the arts in general.

Hundreds of people who included friends, family, relatives and those in the acting fraternity thronged Gwanda cemetery to pay their last respects for the affable actress who succumbed to brain hemorrhage in the capital.

Speaker after speaker spoke so glowingly of the late actress.

Various other actors and actresses said the arts fraternity in Zimbabwe had lost a talented actress who would be so hard to replace, especially in the wake of the planned resuscitation of the Small House Saga soapie.- state media