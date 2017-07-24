Socialite And Businessman Mukandi Dies

Harare socialite and businessman, Shingi Mukandi, has died. He was 33. Shingi who enjoyed riding his motorbike, was a victim of a hit and run incident as he approached his Mt Pleasant home and he died on the spot at around 9pm on Saturday. Family spokesperson, Eddie ‘Kebab’ Zviitwa, said Shingi’s death has left a big hole in the family.

“I had just spoken to him on the phone and he said he was going home and then we would meet later on, but it was not to be. My girlfriend then called me a few minutes later saying she had witnessed an accident involving a motorbike that was similar to Shingi’s but she was not sure. I then drove to the spot only to realize it was him lying on the ground and when the ambulance crew arrived and pronounced him dead. We suspect it was a hit and run incident. He was hit from the back by a car while turning into his road to go home. The person did not stop, but part of the bumper from the car was recovered from the scene and is now with the police. We don’t suspect any foul play because Shingi got along well with people, we wouldn’t like to think there was anyone that would want to harm him in such a way,” said Eddie Kebab. He also dismissed as speculation the vehicle registration number circulating on social media.

“We are still waiting for information from the police. Until then, we can only say what is circulating on social media is speculation. As for burial arrangements, we are still organizing and will let you know once everything has been finalized”. Mukandi is survived by his wife and three children. – state media