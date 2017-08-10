Soldier Arrested For Theft

A 26-YEAR-old soldier stationed at Imbizo Barracks allegedly connived with a herdsman and stole 18 head of cattle worth $9 000 from a man in Esigodini. The soldier, Alkel Dhlamini and Gift Nyoni (24), from Fort Rixon allegedly stole cattle from Mr Abednico Moyo (67). The two appeared before magistrate Ms Sthembiso Ncube and pleaded not guilty to a charge of stock theft. Ms Ncube remanded them in custody to August 17 for continuation of trial.

Prosecuting, Ms Tafadzwa Mutsambiwa said sometime in May this year at around 8AM, Mr Moyo took his cattle for grazing at PBS in Fort Rixon.

“In the evening he rounded up the cattle and discovered that 18 were missing. He tried to locate them to no avail,” Ms Mutsambiwa said.

“On June 13, information was received by police officers that Dhlamini and Nyoni wanted to exchange some cattle and a calf with two bulls belonging to Mr Bidnock Ngwenya.”

The owner of the cattle was later located through veterinary services offices using its computerised system.

“Mr Moyo was informed and told to bring his brand mark certificate to the police and he identified twelve of his cattle through the brand mark ABV and MDD,” she said.

“Dhlamini and Nyoni were interrogated and they admitted to having stolen the 18 cattle and they had slaughtered one heifer.”

Testifying, the investigating officer, Constable Crisping Zvenyika said Dhlamini lied about the ownership of the cattle.

“I couldn’t clear the beasts because there was no documented proof showing that he was the owner. He later claimed the cattle belonged to his father,” he said.- state media