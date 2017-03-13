Soldier Bashes Tsvangirai Supporter

Terrence Mawawa, Chiredzi | An overzealous Zimbabwe National Army soldier severely bashed an MDC supporter for wearing a party t-shirt in public.

Hardlife Makuyana of 5 Brigade in Kwekwe bashed Bright Dzvova, an MDC activist for wearing a party t-shirt.

Makuyana also threatened to deal with Dzvova in an unspecified way in 2018.

Makuyana appeared before Chiredzi Magistrate Constance Mutandwa last Wednesday facing assault charges.

The incident happened on February 19,2017 at Vhurumuka Business Centre in Chiredzi.

Makuyana approached Dzvova who was wearing an MDC t-shirt and demanded to know why he was wearing it.

He pushed Dzvova by the neck and accused him of being a sellout.

Makuyana ripped off the t-shirt and assaulted Dzvova.

Makuyana was remanded out of custody to March 21,2017.

Human rights organisations and pressure groups say soldiers have played a significant role in perpetrating acts of violence in the country.

Political analysts have described the incident as an attempt to intimidate perceived anti-Zanu PF elements ahead of the 2018 polls.

“We regard the incident as a deliberate attempt to crush democratic forces in the country,” said political writer and analyst, Batsiranai Ngungama.

During the violent campaign ahead of the 2008 Presidential Election Run- off, soldiers and suspected CIO operatives tormented and tortured supporters of the Morgan Tsvangirai led MDC.

Political researchers also said more than 500 MDC activists were murdered during the same period.