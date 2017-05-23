Soldier Fined $100 For Insulting Own Mother

A soldier stationed at One Brigade in Bulawayo has been fined $100 for criminally insulting his mother.

Lloyd Ndlovu (30) used unprintable profanities in a phone call to his mother Ms Jane Ncube (59) of Nketa suburb.

Ndlovu told a court yesterday that trouble started after his mother told him the man who raised him since childhood is not his biological father. “Your Worship my mother had a boyfriend. When I confronted her about him she said the man I have always called father is not my biological father. I asked her if her boyfriend was my father but she told me to mind my own business,” said Ndlovu.

Ndlovu pleaded guilty to a criminal insult charge.

Western Commonage Magistrate Mr Lungile Ncube fined Ndlovu $100 or 90 days in prison if he fails to pay.

The magistrate tried to get Ms Ncube to forgive her son but she said she would never do it.

“Your Worship my son has always been abusive. He embarrasses me in front of people all the time. He is always insulting me calling me a prostitute,” said Ms Ncube

“The last time he set my furniture on fire and $160 was also destroyed in the inferno. This court should just jail him. I can’t forgive him after all the trouble and embarrassment he has put me through,” said Ms Ncube.

For the State, Ms Magret Takawira told the court that on May 17 Ndlovu called his mother on her cell phone and hurled obscenities at her.

“Accused called complainant around 10:30AM. He told complainant not to involve him in her issues with one Thulani,” said Ms Takawira.

Ndlovu, the court heard, used language that cannot be printed in a family paper but he generally referred to his mother and his maternal grandmother by their genitalia and said Ms Ncube was dying of Aids.- state media