There are reports that a soldier gone mad has gunned down three people with an AK47 this morning, in Magwegwe, Bulawayo.

The reports are that those killed are his wife and two cousins, and a badly injured child.

Some sources claim that the injured child is the suspect’s 3-year-old son.

The soldier is reportedly under police guard at Mpilo Hospital after turning the gun on himself, it is alleged.

more to follow…