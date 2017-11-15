Soldiers “Arrest” CIO Staff At Gun Point, Close Mugabe’s Government Offices

4

By Staff Reporter |The Zimbabwe National Army has closed President Robert Mugabe’s Munhumutapa offices and arrested members of the Central Intelligence Organisation (CIOs) manning the government premises at gun point.

Armed soldiers were seen Wednesday morning after raiding the President Mugabe’s offices ordering and escorting all the members of the CIO to the parliament building at gun point.

They also took everyone including cleaners out of the building as they were searching  for unnamed government ministers who they said they wanted to arrest.

Munhumutapa offices, houses the two Vice Presidents, Foreign Affairs and the Information and Broadcasting Services ministries.

The Army last night announced that they had taken over government business, with the intention of dealing with President Mugabe’s ministers who were allegedly misleading the aged leader.

“Firstly, we wish to assure the nation that His Excellency, The President, of the Republic of Zimbabwe, Head of State and Government and Commander in Chief of the Zimbabwe Defence Forces, Cde R.G Mugabe and his family are safe and sound and their security is guaranteed. We are only targeting criminals around him who are committing crimes that are causing social and economic suffering in the country in order to bring them to justice,” said the Army in a statement Tuesday night.

  • MOMBE NEVAKADZI VEDU

    The Milton Buildings in Salisbury taken over by Gukurahundis?

    Those thugs have committed treason – they are in for a rough ride!

  • Vangodza

    Yes you have to comply from wherever youre twiting. I told you that its twitter versus the gun. no room for tribalism here, our army is highly professional, if not the best in Africa and beyond. Ask UN

  • #Cde_Chipembere

    viva general. Abaxa

  • Grand dad va Nhunzi

    In 2008, the army endorsed Mugabe to rule Zimbabwe, because they wanted him to die in office, then, they saw him reach 90 years, then 91 years, then 92 years, then 93 years, then they said, ah, this guy is not going to die in office very soon. So they felt that he was taking too long to die in office, so they have decided to stop him from rulling Zimbabwe now in case he lives up to 100 years then create a Mugabe dynasty and get his wife to take over from him to protect their ill gotten wealth. So, now I have a question to ask, is the new name of former Harare airport , now called Robert Mugabe Airport going to be changed again now from being called Robert Mugabe airport back to Harare Airport?