Soldiers “Arrest” CIO Staff At Gun Point, Close Mugabe’s Government Offices

By Staff Reporter |The Zimbabwe National Army has closed President Robert Mugabe’s Munhumutapa offices and arrested members of the Central Intelligence Organisation (CIOs) manning the government premises at gun point.

Armed soldiers were seen Wednesday morning after raiding the President Mugabe’s offices ordering and escorting all the members of the CIO to the parliament building at gun point.

They also took everyone including cleaners out of the building as they were searching for unnamed government ministers who they said they wanted to arrest.

Munhumutapa offices, houses the two Vice Presidents, Foreign Affairs and the Information and Broadcasting Services ministries.

The Army last night announced that they had taken over government business, with the intention of dealing with President Mugabe’s ministers who were allegedly misleading the aged leader.

“Firstly, we wish to assure the nation that His Excellency, The President, of the Republic of Zimbabwe, Head of State and Government and Commander in Chief of the Zimbabwe Defence Forces, Cde R.G Mugabe and his family are safe and sound and their security is guaranteed. We are only targeting criminals around him who are committing crimes that are causing social and economic suffering in the country in order to bring them to justice,” said the Army in a statement Tuesday night.