Soldiers Force Anti-Mnangagwa Activists To Implicate Prof Moyo

By Langton Ncube| Mthwakazi youths who were last week arrested for demonstrating against President Emmerson Mnangagwa in Bulawayo said they were accused by soldiers of being used by the former Higher education minister Professor Jonathan Moyo.

One of the youths, Sehliselo Ndebele said the soldiers who brutalized them in custody forced them to admit that they had been sent by Moyo to protest against Mnangagwa.

“I was among those who were thoroughly beaten. The assailants thought just because I am a woman, I was the weakest point. They kept on asking me who had sent us to demonstrate. They plucked out one of my locks from my head which was very painful. They also kicked and assaulted me all over the body using clenched fists and whips,” said the youth.

“While assaulting us, they kept accusing us of being sent by Jonathan Moyo to embarrass Mnangagwa. They said we were G40 members bent on tarnishing the image of Mnangagwa”.

Ndebele said:“When we were at Brad barracks, I suddenly went into my period because of shock. They refused me to put a sanitary wear until when we were taken to Bulawayo Central police station at around 8 pm. Even at the Bulawayo police station, I was only allowed to change the pad once per day”.

“There is no doubt that my womanhood was violated. I was forced to plead with male police officers to change my sanitary pads. I was also confined to a sewer soaked cell with no shoes,” she said.

The youths were arrested and allegedly assaulted on the 31st of December 2017 by the military after they protested against President Mnangagwa at the Zimbabwe Trade Fair where Mnangagwa was addressing a church conference.