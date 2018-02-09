Soldiers Put On High Alert Against Mugabe Insurgency funds

3

By Paul Nyathi | Members of the Zimbabwe Defence Forces have been strongly warned not to accept money from ousted former President Robert Mugabe’s ZANU PF G40 faction instigating them to rebel against government.

The Zimbabwe Defence Forces commander General Valerio Sibanda is reportedly on a nation wide tour of the country’s barracks addressing the soldiers on the matter.

Highly placed army sources revealed to local media that the defence forces leadership has picked up word that the G40 grouping now operating under a new political party, The New Patriotic Front, are making moves to convince some members of the army to rebel against President Emerson Mnangagwa government.

“General Sibanda told military personnel that a meeting between Mujuru and former president Mugabe had resulted in the formation of a new political party. He said soldiers should guard against those trying to persuade them by offering large sums of money to join the new outfit,” a source familiar with the developments said.

Mnangagwa ousted Mugabe through a military coup in November last year to build a new military government with the n defence forces.

Several of Mugabe’s loyalists since fled the country and are reportedly regrouping as a new political party.

  • Nomusa Garikai

    For all their denying it the facts on the ground tell us all what we need to know – the ZDF is an army for Zanu PF first and all the party’s political enemies are enemies of the ZDF too. We are just wasting our time pretending the country will ever have free and fair elections, not until we implement the democratic reforms.

  • Icho

    You are absolutely right, the panicking mode of ED and JUNTA has proved what we have been saying, this a government of the minority and not the Zimbabweans but the diamond looters, what a shame. The Crocodile true colours are now manifesting.

  • Emmanuel Muza

    Zanu pf cant win a free and fair election so their only way forwad is intimidation and brutality.