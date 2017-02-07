Soul Jah Love A CIO Agent?

People criticising #Pastor Evan Mawarire saying he is a CIO agent simply because lawyer Fadzayi Mahere shot a video with the preacher while under police custody, are mistaken, analysts say. If Mahere and Mawarire are CIOs, then dancehall singer, Soul Jah Love is also an intelligence agent because he was also once snapped while in police custody.

Pictures of Soul Jah Love incarcerated at a police station show the singer hand-smashing a ZRP cop during that serious time.

US commentator, Wellington Mahohoma says people are making allegations that Pastor Evan is a CIO operative simply because one of his lawyers, Fadzayi Mahere, shot a video whilst in company of state agents and police officers.”

He continued, “I say in ‘the company of’ because he was still to be charged. He was even polite to allow the thugs to cuff him.

“More worrying is that some of these comments are coming from prominent human rights defenders. It makes me wonder, how then can we defend when we do not know the basic rights as defined and guaranteed by our constitution.

“We have normalized the abnormal, legitimized the illegitimate and continue to accept barbaric criminal activities of the regime. Its not surprising that we have those advocating and promoting #HumanRights in Zimbabwe end up begging and applying for police clearances.

“You see those who claim to know the constitution bribing for their freedom at roadblocks. Those who promote freedom of speech are quick to close spaces for those with different views.

“Living the constitution under this regime is a difficult task which however remains the only option out of this mess.

“Let us do what we preach, above all let us understand the word -constitution- before we preach. #FreePastorEvan #ThisFlag #Tajamuka.”