Soul Jah Love Amputated? | INVESTIGATION

Staff Reporter| It never rains but pours for serial-sex-scandal-ridden necromancer Walter Magaya who last year December made a healing claim of the dancehall star, Soul Jah Love.

Unconfirmed reports currently doing the rounds suggest that the chanter has been amputated after a diabetic complication.

The development comes as it was revealed that the singer while in the United Kingdom at Northampton General Hospital was advised for an amputation which medical suggestion he declined. Last month Soul Jah Love confirmed to ZimEye in an exclusive interview that he was of a truth hospitalised at Northampton Hospital. He however revealed he does not want people to know too much about his health struggles, SEE VIDEO – (STORY CONTINUES BELOW VIDEO).

Contacted for a comment at around 3pm(Zim time) Thursday, the singer’s phone continuously reported to be switched off. If he has truly been amputated, people will soon know of it (SEE THE BELOW EXPLANATIONS). This is a developing story and ZimEye is continuing following up with the singer.

The before and after (Medical advice)

“Patients feel often anxious before an amputation and sometimes very depressed. Once the trust to doctor and treatment team is build up, the mood will lift,” says Thomas Böni. After the surgery, the pains and questions about the “new” life are to the fore. “First of all, I had to deal with the pain. Only later it occurred to me: What I can do what not,” says Manfred M. about his amputation after a car accident.

“For many patients, the imagination is worse than the reality, and they quickly learn to cope with the new situation surprisingly well. Other people need a little more time and can, for example, not yet look at the stump at the beginning during changing the dressing. With patience and affection, the patient can usually accept his condition soon. It is important that we and the relatives can accept the patient as a full person; this transfers to the patient and his/her self-esteem,” says amputation surgeon Thomas Böni.

The time between surgery and prosthetic adjustment

For most affected people, the process between surgery and adjustment of prostheses is particularly exhausting and tedious.

Affected people face a variety of changes after the amputation. In addition to the physical function limitations, developments in the psychosocial field play a crucial role. Often, changes in professional and family environment have to be processed.

In this phase, many specialists are working together to ensure the most possible mobility and flexibility for the patient. In addition to these physical activities, the psychological rehabilitation and social situation also play essential roles.

The majority of amputees experiences stump pains or phantom pains during this phase. Stump pains are caused by processes that are localised in the stump itself. Phantom pains can occur after the removal or denervation of a limb. They take on different pain characteristics and are triggered by various factors. Phantom sensations are sensations in the area of the no longer existing limbs.

“If possible, patients must be informed about the risk of phantom pains even before the amputation. We expect about 10% therapy refractory phantom pains, which are a real problem. A good preoperative and postoperative pain management is important. Today, there are powerful drugs to combat phantom pains, along with those drugs, an early activity with the stump is important,” explains the Senior Consultant Thomas Böni.

There is no formula for coping with an amputation

Each affected person overcomes amputation differently. Personality factors, social environment and previous life events are of great importance the processing of an amputation.

Manfred M. and Katharina S., both amputated after car accidents, answered the most important questions for you that occur after an amputation. – MyHndycap.com

More to follow…