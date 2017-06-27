Soul Jah Love At Another ZANU PF Conference This Week

Chibababa song basher, Soul Jah Love is traveling to another ZANU PF conference this week, it has emerged.

Zanu-PF Youth League secretary, Kudzanayi Chipanga officially announces that Jah Love will be performing at the upcoming conference in Masvingo province.

He said they are now winding up preparations.

“The Masvingo Provincial Youth leadership has been very busy in human mobilisation…Masvingo province is one of Zanu-PF strongholds, hence the youths cannot afford to miss an opportunity to have a face-to-face interaction with their icon.”

He mentioned the dancehall musician Soul Musaka, popularly known as Soul Jah Love as one of the official entertainers to grace the function.

The development comes after Jah Love was this month insulted by political commissar, Innocent Hamandishe at the last rally in Mutare. Chipanga dismissed the reports showing that there is bad blood between the Youth League political commissar Innocent Hamandishe and the musician after an unfortunate incident at Sakubva Stadium, as the state media reports.

A comment from Soul Musaka could not be obtained at the time of writing.