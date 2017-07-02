Soul Jah Love Eclipses Mugabe As Crowd Gets Frenzy

Terrence Mawawa, Masvingo | Zanu PF secretary for Youth, Kudzanai Chipanga had to use some sensational antics to divert party supporters’ attention from Soul Jah Love, last Friday.

Soul Jah Love, born Soul Musaka yet again stole the limelight from President Robert Mugabe at the Youth Interface Rally held at Mucheke Stadium.

Mugabe’ s Security personnel had to move to the stage where Soul Jah Love was performing and ordered him to wait until Mugabe had finished his speech.

Earlier on Chipanga used antics after realising party supporters were jostling to catch a glimpse of the musician of the moment, Soul Jah Love.

“Yes we know that Soul Jah Love will perform.This is a youth rally so sometimes they behave in a childish manner, let’s accept that. Soul Jah Love is our man, he is here and he will perform,” pleaded Chipanga.

Youth political commissar Hamandishe who publicly attacked Soul Jah Love in Mutare last week, also curtly praised Soul Jah Love:” Soul Jah Love hachisi chinhu but zvinhu(Soul Jah Love is indeed great, he is a distinguished performer).” The audience broke into laughter.

Party supporters jostled to greet Soul Jah Love, literally diverting attention from Mugabe who was about to address the rally.

Commenting on the rally, Masvingo based political writer, Batsiranai Ngugama said it was crystal clear people flocked to the rally for entertainment.

“This has proven beyond doubt that Soul Jah Love is the crowd puller, not Mugabe.We saw what happened at Mucheke Stadium. People were too excited about Soul Jah Love ,” he said.