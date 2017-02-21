SOUL JAH LOVE: “I Was Not Amputated”

Dancehall lion, Soul Jah Love has come out speaking on rumours claiming the man was amputated.

The singer made revelations on his condition to revelers at a Harare gig on Sunday.

Rumours had claimed that the dancehall basher was recently amputated due to diabetes.

But the man has refuted the reports saying, “Ndiri kutongonzwawo kuti ndakagurwa gumbo but hameno pamwe rakagurwa zvandisingazive. Repa whatsApp ndiro rakagurwa kana rako iwewe (I am just hearing the rumours but maybe they amputated my WhatsApp leg or maybe yours,” he told the state media.

During the smasher on Sunday, the musician kept fans on their feet and was noted for his dancy performance sharing the stage with Alex Macheso.

Jah Love has had a troublesome diabetic foot ulcer for which condition he was hospitalised in the United Kingdom at Northampton General Hospital. This was several days after necromancer, Walter Magaya had claimed he had healed him in December 2016 and the preacher staged an act using a fake wheelchair experience.