Soul Jah vs Mugabe

Staff Reporter| Soul Jah Love, “SJL” a renowned Zimdance hall artist made headlines last week after he was publicly ridiculed by a senior ZANU PF member in Mutare. He was left badly bruised so much that social critics were for hoping SJL to walk away from the event after being attacked with insulting words for no valid reason. The public reprimand or showdown left SJL with an egg on his face and the event became nothing but an embarassment.

The senior party member realized that SJL was about to start performing on the other end of the arena. That was before the senior party member had finished speaking. The stolen audience attention angered him and he had to flex his muscle as he openly disparaged SJL. He also attacked SJL to show his power in the party and on the microphone.

“Ndoo chii chawaakutiitira ichocho? Haunyare here iwe? Unofunga kuti uri chii? Unogona kutadza kuridza futi ipapa” (What do you think you are doing? Aren’t you embarrassed? Who do you think you are? We can even stop you from performing”)

Just after the public censure, the social media public ruthlessly “descended” on the ZANU PF meeting and denounced the unwarranted attacks on SJL. Some even commented that SJL was paying the price for supporting ZANU PF, a party known for hiring crowds and abandoning them just after use. Most felt there was no need to sympathize with SJL, a pun thief choking on stolen cake.

Other analysts could easily tell the short memory of ZANU PF. Many audience members either came to feed for free or to be entertained by musicians like SJL. Who would ignore free music and food in these hard economic times? Given that the audience was now in the arena, ZANU PF had nothing to lose because the objective of attracting audiences had already been accomplished.

After the social media buzz attacking ZANU PF charlatanism, the embarrassed party had to make fast U-turn of remorse and repentance for damage control ourposes. It had to retain youth loyalty.

SJL was fast invited to meet with Indigenization Minister Patrick Zhuwao before the media. SJL was given a trinket award as a dazzling public apology to make him feel better. Even Minster of Higher Education, Jonathan Moyo had to quickly rush to twitter to spread the gospel of the candy award as SJL was nominated Zimcheer Star to recognize him for his music talent. That was a pat on the back after his face had been spat on by ZanuPF . No one knows what the award stands for, let alone if it comes with some cash prize. For all that is known, ZANU PF realized its mistake and had to cover it fast enough before SJL left the camp with his fans.