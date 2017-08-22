South Africa Airways Counts Loss Of Zim Flight Chaos

South African Airways (SAA) was yesterday counting the cost of the fiasco at the weekend that saw scores of passengers stranded after its flight to Zimbabwe was denied entry to the country.

Spokesman Tlali Tlali told The Star that the cost of grounding the aircraft and of cancelling flights was yet to be quantified.

“We will know the actual cost in the course of next week, as we must take into account a number of cost elements,” he said.

“These include, but are not limited to, hotel accommodation for passengers who were at the airport already and lost revenue as we did not have a single service on Saturday.”

Flights between the two neighbouring countries resumed yesterday after issues of incorrect documentation were cleared.

Tlali said that they had filed all appropriate papers needed for the planes to take flight.

“South African Airways has received clearance to commence operations between South Africa and Zimbabwe.”

On Saturday, an SAA Boeing was prohibited from leaving Harare. Government dismissed speculation that the move was in retaliation for Zimbabwe’s first lady Grace Mugabe not being allowed to leave South Africa after an alleged assault on a Joburg model.

Mugabe has since been granted diplomatic immunity and has returned to her country.

A Zimbabwean flight was also prohibited from leaving OR Tambo International on Friday night.

Aviation authorities on both sides claim both aircraft did not have the necessary paperwork.

Tlali said: “Flights between South Africa and Zimbabwe were affected due to a flight restriction imposed by the Zimbabwean authorities on operations.

“The decision to impose it was based on the requirement from the Zimbabwean authorities for SAA to have a Foreign Operators Permit to operate in that country.

“SAA had to cancel operations between Johannesburg, Harare and Victoria Falls.” – The Star