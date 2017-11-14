SOUTH AFRICA – ANC Speaks On Chiwenga’s Military Threats

Said ANC Sec General, Gwede Mantashe, “the issue is the chief of the army in Zimbabwe made a certain press statement, the government must deal with that matter…not the ZNC in SA, ZANU PF must deal with that issue, because Zimbabwe is not our colony, it is not our province, it is our neighbour; if things go wrong of course we would be concerned…but we have no authority over them, that is the point we are making…”

  • sarah Mahoka

    exactly hands off

  • Nomusa Garikai

    SA had the opportunity to solve Zimbabwe’s political mess during the GNU, SADC was the guarantor of the agreement to implement democratic reforms designed to stop Zanu PF rigging elections. Whilst it is true that SA did try to get the reforms implemented by pressuring Morgan Tsvangirai and his MDC banded mongooses to implement the reforms but failed. Still SA and SADC should have done some serious arm twisting by publicly telling the mongooses to get on with the reforms, for example.

    Like it or not the mess in Zimbabwe is not only affecting that country but the whole SADC region too. It is moments like this that SADC leaders wish they had done more to end the Mugabe dictatorship when they had the chance to do so. They failed to hit the metal whilst it was hot and now they are regretting it. This could only be the beginning of the chaos in Zimbabwe, no one knows what is going to happen next much less how and when it is all going to end!

  • Nomusa Garikai

    And what are you doing to defuse the situation?