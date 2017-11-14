SOUTH AFRICA – ANC Speaks On Chiwenga’s Military Threats

Said ANC Sec General, Gwede Mantashe, “the issue is the chief of the army in Zimbabwe made a certain press statement, the government must deal with that matter…not the ZNC in SA, ZANU PF must deal with that issue, because Zimbabwe is not our colony, it is not our province, it is our neighbour; if things go wrong of course we would be concerned…but we have no authority over them, that is the point we are making…”

