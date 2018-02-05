SOUTH AFRICA BREAKING NEWS – Violence Breaks Out Between Zuma’s Supporters And Ramaphosa’s

THIS IS A DEVELOPING STORY – REFRESH THIS PAGE FOR UPDATES

By Thando Dlamini| Violence has broken out between President Jacob Zuma’s supporters and those of ANC leader, Cyril Ramaphosa.

Zuma’s supporters arriving clad in Black First Land First (BLF) regalia fought back a number of ANC members, a development that saw police officers descend onto the scene outside Luthuli House in Johannesburg.

There is an emergency meeting of ANC leaders here following Zuma’s refusal to step down yesterday evening.

A van carrying a group of people in Black First Land First (BLF) regalia were attacked as the vehicle approached the main entrance of the building.

ANC supporters came out in their numbers on Monday to state a counter offensive against a “Hands off Jacob Zuma” protest‚ led by BLF and other organisations.

Dr Pixley kaSeme and Helen Joseph streets have been shut down as the crowd grow bigger. – Timeslive/Agencies

THIS IS A DEVELOPING STORY – REFRESH THIS PAGE FOR UPDATES

 

  • Bluntboy

    Ramaposa just needs to relax and be patient, his turn will come failure to which there will be big trouble. Be warned and be very afraid

  • Nehanda

    This is a lesson to other leaders. Zuma recalled Mbeki and his term was cut short. Now its your turn, can you face it?

  • changamire

    its not about ramaphosa per se. its about south Africa and its people, its reputation, its development, need to curb corruption by setting the right tone at the top, restoration of ANC battered image.

  • moyoza

    its about ramaphosa, not all south africans are against zuma as evedenced by this confrontation.
    Why cant zuma not finish his term. Zuma has been there for more than 8 years why now only 12 months to go, surely ramaposa must control his eagerness for power
    they will drive south africa into disrepute. Zuma is a strong man than mbeki

  • Bluntboy

    Read the story again with a bit of understanding this time

  • joseph mutasa

    Is that a member of the South African Z.R.P. standing by when a citizen is being abused?.j