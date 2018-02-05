SOUTH AFRICA BREAKING NEWS – Violence Breaks Out Between Zuma’s Supporters And Ramaphosa’s

THIS IS A DEVELOPING STORY – REFRESH THIS PAGE FOR UPDATES

By Thando Dlamini| Violence has broken out between President Jacob Zuma’s supporters and those of ANC leader, Cyril Ramaphosa.

Zuma’s supporters arriving clad in Black First Land First (BLF) regalia fought back a number of ANC members, a development that saw police officers descend onto the scene outside Luthuli House in Johannesburg.

is Jacob Zuma using Mugabe violence tactics to stay in power? | VIOLENCE BREAKS OUT AT LUTHULI HOUSE MONDAY AFTERNOON — ZimEye (@ZimEye) February 5, 2018

There is an emergency meeting of ANC leaders here following Zuma’s refusal to step down yesterday evening.

BLF activists making their way to Luthuli House to say #HandsOffZuma pic.twitter.com/v1kVOxw1dB — Thulasizwe Simelane (@ThulasSims) February 5, 2018

A van carrying a group of people in Black First Land First (BLF) regalia were attacked as the vehicle approached the main entrance of the building.

ANC supporters came out in their numbers on Monday to state a counter offensive against a “Hands off Jacob Zuma” protest‚ led by BLF and other organisations.

Dr Pixley kaSeme and Helen Joseph streets have been shut down as the crowd grow bigger. – Timeslive/Agencies

THIS IS A DEVELOPING STORY – REFRESH THIS PAGE FOR UPDATES