SOUTH AFRICA COURT: Married People Can Now Freely Have Sex With Outsiders

South Africa is one of the SADC region countries that allowed adultery. Eyebrows have been over controversial South African laws including ConCourt ruling which makes adultery legal.

The judgement passed two years ago stipulates that wronged spouses can no longer sue for damages in the event of an adulterous affair. The court stated that there can be no monetary value placed on marital fidelity and the third party involved in the infidelity can not be sued for damages.

“I am led to the conclusion that the act of adultery by a third party lacks wrongfulness for purposes of a delictual claim of contumelia and loss of consortium it is not reasonable to attach delictual liability to it.

That is what public policy dictates. At this day and age it just seems mistaken to assess marital fidelity in terms of money.”

This was recorded in a written judgement.

The case that brought this ruling about is that of a woman referred to as Mrs H in court documents who left her marital home and her spouse Mr DE in March 2010.

Evidence showed that Mrs H left after years of serious problems including physical assault and rape. She then began a relationship with a Mr RH which led to her husband suing Mr RH for a R1 million for the “insult” of the “infidelity” as well as for the “loss of comfort and society of his spouse”.

The written judgement continues to say:

“In the present case, the breakdown of the marriage was as a result of a failure by the spouses themselves to sustain their marriage and thus it would be inappropriate for the courts to intervene. In contrast, maintaining the claim in our law would infringe on various rights of adulterous spouses and the third parties, including the rights to dignity and privacy. Accordingly, adultery should no longer be punished through a civil damages claim against a third party,” the judgment said.

Read full judgment here: http://www.constitutionalcourt.org.za/site/Admin/CCT182-14DEvRH.pdf

South Africa has joined a string of countries all over the world including England, New Zealand, Scotland, and Canada amongst many, where adultery is no longer a criminal offence.

Some of the African countries where it is still a legal offence are Cameroon, Kenya, Botswana, Namibia, and Zimbabwe. – Sowetan