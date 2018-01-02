South Africa Ditches Mukuruva

Terrence Mawawa |SCape Town City FC are no longer interested in the services of Zimbabwean goalminder Tatenda Mukuruva, it has emerged.

The Zimbabwean international has never enjoyed life at Cape Town City FC having featured for the ABSA Premiership rookies just once since the beginning of the 2017 to 2018 soccer season.

Club sources said Cape Town City coach, Bennie McCarthy was planning to offload Zimbabwe’ s first choice goalkeeper.

“Mukuruva faces a bleak future because Bennie (McCarthy) is looking for another goalkeeper to deputise Shu Aib Walters. This means Mukuruva is now a liability at the club.

After all he has been confined to the bench for the greater part of the season,” club sources said.

Mukuruva has remained unfazed by the club’ s plans to offload him.