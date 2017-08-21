South Africa’s Economy Gets Boost from Zimbabwean Experts, Finance Minister Nods

Staff Reporter| Africa’s largest economy, South Africa, struggling with a myriad of problems has received a major boost with Zimbabweans leading in bringing in expert capital.

The country’s Finance Minister this month made a visible nod by appointing Zimbabwean

mathematics guru, Dr. Blessing Mudavanhu to the prestigious Development Bank of South Africa’s board of directors.

Dr Mudavanhu was early this month appointed to the post by South Africa’s Finance Minister, Malusi Gigaba.

“As the Executive Authority responsible for the DBSA, I am looking forward to working with you to make sure government objectives are met, ” Gigaba announced.

The development comes against a backdrop of several other Zimbabweans noted by the Finance Ministry who have excelled in industry and are at present driving the nation’s economy in their fields of conquet. One of these ventures was last year revealed by former President Thabo Mbeki in a video release.

Mbeki praised Zimbabweans living in South Africa saying “the story of farmers who are highly productive at Malmesbury is a good tale to tell.

‘‘It’s a good story to tell because it’s Africans, but it is Zimbabweans.

“It is not any South African who went to the farmer to say can I use your farm, but Zimbabweans did. It is because Zimbabweans have got a very different attitude to land,” said Mbeki.

In South Africa, whenever there was a land issue, Mbeki said, South Africans preferred to get money instead of working the land.

“If you look at the records of the land claims that have been settled over the last 22 years, you will find that in the majority of cases, the people who win the claim prefer to take the money rather than keep the land and work the land.

“That is the reality of South Africa. The Zimbabweans have got a very different attitude towards land, from what our people have,” Mbeki said adding that he was not surprised at all when he learnt that the Malmesbury farmers were Zimbabweans.