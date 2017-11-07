South Africa Kombi Accident Victims Named

Police in South Africa yesterday said they had positively identified a Zimbabwean woman, an Ethiopian man (38) and a South African woman (44), among the 12 people who perished in last Thursday’s traffic accident at Botlokwa near Polokwane. The Zimbabwean woman was identified as Barbra Dhendere (43).

In a statement, South African Police Services (Saps) Limpopo province spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Moatshe Ngoepe said the remainder were still to be identified and appealed to members of the public to visit Botlokwa Police Station and assist in the identification process.

“The fourth one, aged 44 years, who was the driver of the kombi (minibus) and was also burnt beyond recognition, was identified by the family members, but the DNA confirmation is still pending,” he said.

The accident occurred on the N1 Highway around the imaginery Tropic of Capricorn line about 170km south of Beitbridge town.

A minibus travelling towards Polokwane hit a donkey before colliding with an oncoming haulage truck.

It was, until yesterday, feared that all the deceased were Zimbabweans.- Newsday