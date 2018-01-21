SOUTH AFRICA: Memorial For Zimbabwean Killed

By Staff Reporter| The Zimbabwean who was killed during the week, will be remembered on Tuesday in a memorial service at Johannesburg’s Powerhouse Bus Station.

The meeting will start at 4pm.

The following was the announcement:

In loving memory of Shepherd Gwangwawa born on the 23rd of November 1988 and died on the 17th of January 2018. Please join us for the memorial service celebrating Shepherd’s life:

Date: Monday 22 January 2018

Time: 16h00

Venue: Powerhouse Bus Station, 3rd Floor.

Funeral arrangements to be announced then. All welcome, we thank you.