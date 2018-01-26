SOUTH AFRICA: Operation Fiela II LATEST: ADF Issues Statement

Dear Colleagues,

Since the launch of “Operation Fiela II”, the African Diaspora Forum’s offices have been inundated by calls from migrants, raising complaints of victimisation by the police and other law-enforcement agencies involved in the operation.

The ADF is currently campaigning to fight crime from all corners of our communities and will not tolerate any criminal activity committed either by foreign nationals or South African citizens. Equally, we are encouraging community members to report human rights abuses during the ongoing police raids, which have seemingly taken a new dimension of targeting foreign nationals instead of the operation’s ostensible purpose of targeting mainly criminals.

In order to discuss in details how to fight crime and to report human rights abuses, we are inviting everyone, especially community leaders, school principals, religious leaders, different stakeholders, to a meeting this coming Tuesday – 30th January 2018 at 13h00 at the African Diaspora Forum offices, located at number 27 Ellis Street, corner Arthur Street Bellevue-East, Yeoville.

Please be on time. The meeting will last for only one hour and 30 minutes (1h30). Let’s create a safe and conducive environment for all while respecting human rights.

NB. Communities are urged to report any criminal activity to our hotline 24/7, Tel: +27842742844 or Email: africandiasporaforum@gmail.com

Our slogan: crime has no nationality.