SOUTH AFRICA BREAKING NEWS- Violence Reported In Germiston

UPDATE: 0220Hrs – An ambulance arrives at a block of flats to carry a victim. – VIDEO LOADING…

ZimEye has been alerted to complaints of violence said to have erupted on Wednesday night around the Germiston area, near Johannesburg.



The Gen Secretary of the Zim Communist Party, Ngqabutho Mabhena announced saying: “I received this message; “Baba Mabhena Linjani. Yeyi okuse Germiston akuyenzi.Xenophobia. Foreigners are being attacked. Sisizeni bakwethu…”

He continued, “One person says there is violence and he left a message saying is xenophobia. Unfortunately l can’t get hold of him now hence my question.”

ZimEye attempted reaching the complaint via phone and he briefly answered the phone before putting it down while sounding like he was in a panic.

ZimEye is currently monitoring the situation and this is a developing story