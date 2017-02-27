South-Africa Xenophobia Attacks, African Embassies Rescue Nationals

The Zimbabwean embassy in South Africa says it is keeping lines of communication open to assist Zimbabweans affected by the xenophobia attacks in South Africa.

This comes as the African governments engage South African authorities to curb xenophobia attacks.

African governments have engaged South African authorities to manage xenophobia attacks by South Africans on foreigners.

In a telephone interview with ZBC News, Zimbabwe’s ambassador to South Africa Mr Isaac Moyo said he together with other ambassadors from other African countries met with the Home Affairs Ministry on Friday.

He said the purpose of the meeting was to come up with an immediate solution to stabilise the situation.

Ambassador Moyo advised Zimbabweans living in South Africa to keep following the developments in South Africa and to stay home until the situation culms down.

Meanwhile, Zimbabweans in South Africa have been urged to contact the embassy in Pretoria and the consulates in Johannesburg and Cape Town for assistance.

A number of videos have been circulating on social media showing foreigners being physically attacked by South Africans who are alleging that foreigners are taking their jobs.