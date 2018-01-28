SOUTH AFRICA: Zimbabwean Shot Dead Finally Buried

By Correspondent| The Zimbabwean who was shot dead in Johannesburg two weeks ago, Shepherd Gwangwawa, has finally been buried.

Mr Gwangwawa was shot dead by a group of thugs at the roadside near a shop. The incident was filmed by neighbours in a building adjacent to the death scene.

Meanwhile the Powerhouse Bus Station has issued the below announcement saying, “Shepherd Gwangwawa was laid to rest. We deeply appreciate your expression of sympathy. We are grateful for family and friends like you at this time of sorrow. Thank you for your prayers and thoughts.”

Powerhouse also facilitated a send off ceremony which was held last week on the 22nd January.