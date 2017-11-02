South African Authorities in Last Minute Efforts to Block Potentially Bloody Security Guards Demo

Staff Reporter| The Private Security Industry Regulatory Authority in South Africa – (PSiRA) and labour unions have been involved in overnight rushed attempts to stop a potentially very violent security guards demonstration set for today.

The authority has been running all night media and radio messages claimimg that a message circulating on WhatsApp and other social media platforms stating that its members will embark on a mass strike on Thursday are untrue and urging its members to report for work as usual.

The regulatory authority however acknowledges that the messages were being spread by its own members, who are disgruntled and were simply trying to scare the public.

PSiRA management says that it has now met with the security guards, who have agreed to stop spreading the false message.

CEO Manabele Chauke says the march has been called off and was never authorised in the first place.

“They have met with us and brought several complaints that they have and we were able to articulate how we intend to resolve some of the complaints.

“They have undertaken to call off the marches, they were illegal in the first place as there was no permission to have those marches.”

The voicenote said that security guards would shut down all the country’s airports, train stations and malls and that there would be attacks on foreign nationals.

Meanwhile, the South African Transport and Allied Workers’ Union (Satawu) has distanced itself from a voice note and the planned demonstration.

The labour union also sent overnight media statements distancing itself from the hugely circulated message which yesterday got the whole country on high alert.

The highly disturbing message sates: “If you are working, you will die,” the clip said. “By the second of November, I want us all to be in a march fighting for our rights as security guards of South Africa.”

The clip goes on to make threats to foreign nationals working as security guards. It says they will be attacked and that they are not welcome in South Africa.

Satawu has condemned sentiments in the widely circulated voice note.

Satawu spokesperson Zanele Sabela said: “South African Transport and Allied Workers’ Union distances itself from a voice note that has been widely circulated on social media stating that an industry-wide security strike is planned for Thursday, 2 November. We condemn in the strongest sense the criminal acts and xenophobic sentiments promoted by the voice note.”

It said it does not know the origins of the voice note and does not support its sentiments. The union has since warned its members not to participate in criminal activities.

However, ZimEye.com has managed to establish that early morning violence has erupted in Germiston and Kempton Park suburbs of Johannesburg as people believed to be security guards are blocking people from going to work.

Zimbabweans in the area have also told ZimEye.com that there were overnight attacks on houses believed to be homes to foreign nationals particularly Zimbabweans.

The unions and regulating authorities’ messages on trying to block the march may have come a bit late as the call for the demo appears to have spread throughout the country like a veld fire.

The South African Police Services has meantime deployed heavily armed anti riot details around major centres in Johannesburg in case the demonstration gets underway regardless of the efforts to block the march.

ZimEye.com is monitoring the situation on the ground in Johannesburg and will provide details as they unfold. – ZimEye