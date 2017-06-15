South African Elon Musk Worth 17 Billion In 21 Years

Steve Bloemfield | Elon Musk, a South African who grew up in Africa but is now based in the USA, was a millionaire in 3 years and a billionaire in

20 years.

Today he is worth 21 billion dollars through investment in

billion dollar fortune companies. This is exceptionally rare, possibly a

first. Among his companies are Tesla Inc, that makes vehicles driven by Lithium ion batteries; SpaceX, a rocket company that sends satellites into space

and supplies the International Space Station and Solar City a company

that builds Solar products, including a solar roof.

As a fourth generation South African, Elon Musk started a software

program called Zip2 in 1996. He had to borrow 2000 USD from his

father and used some of his own money. In 1999, when he was 28, he sold it to Compaq

for 307 million USD, of which 22 million was his.

The same year he started X.com which became PayPal. This was sold to

Ebay for 1.5 billion USD in 2002, after only 3 years. His share was

165 million. By this time he had moved to the USA.

He began SpaceX in 1999, a rocket company that was supposed to design rickets that go to space and return for re-use. His logic was the re-use, re-cycle concept to go green. It was costly to produce one way rockets that were destroyed just after use.

He invested 100 million into the rocket project company. All other companies and space exploration nations such as Russia sent rockets to space, that would

self-destruct after use. Although he met countless hurdles and setbacks, he

managed to get a contract to supply logistics to the International Space Station for 1.5 billion dollars. In 2015 Musk achieved his aim of sending a rocket to space, then returning the main part of the rocket to earth.

This was later used again in another mission in 2017. SpaceX is now

worth 12 billion dollars.

In 2004 Elon embarked on fulfilling his dream of having his own Car

manufacturing company. The cars would run on

electricity. The batteries that supply the power are Lithium-ion batteries. He joined Tesla Motors, but soon his visionary ambition led

him to remove the founder of Tesla and run the company himself. He

injected all of his savings into the new company. Although the company

nearly ran out of money, at the last moment he was financed and the

company was saved. He has now made the Tesla Roadster, a high-performance

sports car; Tesla Model S, a luxury sedan; Tesla model X,

another high-performance luxury sports car; and now the Tesla Model

3, a family sedan. By the year end, he will reveal his heavy duty

‘semi’ truck that is also powered by Lithium-ion batteries. In 2018

he will present his light pickup truck as well.

It costs $612 to power the Model S for 15,000 miles, but a Toyota

Camry will cost $1200. In addition, there is no pollution and no

global warming gases produced by the Model S. This is huge savings and

many Hollywood stars and politicians have grabbed the cars. Next year Musk wants to produce 500,000 cars

In order to power his vehicles, Elon has built a Gigafactory in

Nevada. This factory alone will produce the same amount of battery

power as the rest of the world combined. When finished it will be the

biggest building in the world.

With all these jaw dropping accomplishments, this is a man from AFRICA.