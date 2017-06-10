South African Evangelist Fined For Overstaying In Zim

A South African evangelist has been fined $30 for staying in the country illegally.

Blessing Sibusiso Nyathi (37) of Randburg was convicted on his own plea of guilty to failing to present himself to an immigration officer by Plumtree magistrate, Mr Joshua Mawere.

He was ordered to pay a $30 fine and in default 30 days imprisonment.

Prosecuting, Mrs Rose Sibanda said Nyathi was arrested on June 6 around 11PM.

“On 6 June around 11PM police officers who were on duty at the Plumtree Border Post intercepted Nyathi at the exit gate as he was about to leave the country and they ordered him to produce his passport.

“Upon examining the passport, police officers realised that it was not stamped upon entering the country. He was taken to immigration department where he admitted that he didn’t present himself to immigrations officers upon entry,” she said.

Mrs Sibanda said Nyathi was immediately arrested.

In mitigation, Nyathi said he entered the country illegally after he lost his passport while evangelising.

“I was evangelising in Botswana Your Worship and I left my passport in someone’s car by mistake.

“The person then left Botswana for Zimbabwe with my passport. I then followed him into Zimbabwe in a bid to collect my passport.

“It wasn’t my intention to enter the country illegally Your Worship but I was trying to recover my passport. When I was arrested I was on my way back to Botswana after recovering my passport,” said Nyathi.- state media