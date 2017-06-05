South African Paper Says President Mugabe And Zuma Are “Next Door Mates” In SA

A South African newspaper, The Sunday News claims that President Robert Mugabe and Jacob Zuma are next door neighbours in South Africa.

It says Mugabe owns a “luxurious Dubai mansion” right next door to President Jacob Zuma’s lavish mansion. It says it is a 10-bedroom property.

Meanwhile, the Mugabe family has denied that they are still using the 10-bedroom mansion.

However, a male Dubai estate agent claims he sold the property to Grace Mugabe for R130 million in 2015 after she started off by renting it for R500 000 a month.

Furthermore details of the Mugabe’s home were revealed in the legal wrangle between First Lady Grace Mugabe and a Lebanese Jeweller over a 1.3 million diamond ring.

The President’s spokesman George Charamba, said: “As a responsible father, President Mugabe rented that property for his son who was studying in Dubai. The property is no longer there.”

But the SA paper says: Zuma’s home is Villa L35 on Lailak Street in Emirates Hills, billed as the “most expensive postal code” in a city so flashy that the police drive Bugattis.

The palatial home comes complete with 10 bedrooms, 13 bathrooms, a double grand staircase, nine reception rooms and space for 11 cars. The top-of-the-range fittings feature an excess of marble, mosaic and gold.

The sparkling pool fringed with palm trees is larger than the “fire pool” at Zuma’s Nkandla compound.

Close by in the same luxury estate is a house that was owned by Mugabe. Although less opulent than the Zuma palace, it nevertheless features 10 bedrooms.