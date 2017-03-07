South-African Police Recover 8 More Bodies With Gunshot Wounds | BREAKING NEWS

Police in South Africa have recovered eight more bodies with gunshot wounds which are believed to be of illegal miners, near an area where other six bodies were found in an open veld next to a railway line in Benoni, Ekurhuleni on Sunday.

According to South African Police Service (SAPS) website, the eight bodies were found on Monday.

In a statement SAPS said the Acting National Commissioner of the South African Police Service, Lieutenant General Khomotso Phahlane, condemned in the strongest terms the senseless murder of the 14 people whose bodies were found over the past two days.

“Initially, police discovered six bodies with apparent gunshot wounds near a railway line on Sunday, 5 March 2017 following a tip-off from a member of the community. Today (Monday), eight more bodies were discovered in the same area,” police said.

“The discovery of these bodies comes at a time when generals from all levels within the South African Police Service have gathered for two days at a strategic session in Mpumalanga, deliberating on operational interventions and measures to further reduce the incidents of crime in affected areas of our country,” read part of the statement. – State Media