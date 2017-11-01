South African Security Guards Threaten to Shut Down the Country, Warn Foreigners

Staff Reporter | One of South Africa’s biggest employment industry the security guards sector will on Thursday engage in probably what is going to be the country’s biggest industrial action in recent years.

The labour union representing the guards has been sending messages around the country that it will be holding a mother of all demonstrations throughout the country with the major one set for Johannesburg.

The guards are threatening to close down Africa’s busiest airport the Oliver Tambo Airport, all major railway stations and shopping malls in the busy commercial capital.

According to the statement making rounds in the country, foreign nationals are being threatened that they will be targeted in demonstrations allegedly for depriving South African citizens of job opportunities in the industry.

The statement does not clearly state the grievances that the demonstration will be intending to have looked into but only hints at blaming the South Africa government for issuing thousands of Zimbabweans with special work permits that are depriving South Africans employment in the sector amongst other unmentioned grievances.

Meanwhile, local radio stations are also warning that the country’s teachers will also tomorrow be engaging in a stay away from work mass action to push government for salary increases.

ZimEye.com spoke to some Zimbabwean nationals employed as security guards in Johannesburg and they indicated that they are fearing for their lives and not sure what to do ahead of the mass demonstration.

“We are taking these threats very seriously and we know how our collegues behave when they go on an industrial action,” said one Jabulani Tshuma employed as a cash in transit guard with a prominent security company in Bramley Johannesburg.

“When these guys threaten to kill, they really do kill,” said Tshuma.