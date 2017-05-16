South Africans Close Zimbabwe Border

Ray Nkosi | About 400 angry and armed South African taxi and transport operators in Musina blocked off the border gate into South Africa for over twelve hours on Sunday night. They were protesting against unregulated Zimbabwean transport operators.

The protesters parked their vehicles blocking the road in front of the border gate. That way they hurdled human and vehicle traffic travelling down south to Johannesburg.

The South Africans’ main issue was the competition brought to bear by Zimbabweans. Passengers were becoming hard ti catch because of Zimbabwean transport operators carrying goods and passengers from Beitbridge through the border to Musina and back.

The South Africans charge R20 for a one-way trip from the border to Musina town while the Zimbabweans charge a convenient R50 for a return trip from Beitbridge town Zimbabwe over the border to Musina and back without stopping to change transport after the gates. Luggage is charged from R50 and above, depending on the type of goods.

Members of the South African Police took almost twelve hours from Sunday night to Monday morning to quell the potentially volatile situation as the angry operators threatened to perform poetic justice on any Zimbabwean operator seen within the area.

Transport Association members from the two towns have meanwhile agreed to sit down and engage on how the situation can be resolved. The South Africans are demanding that Zimbabwean operators ferry passengers from Beitbridge to the South African border and the South Africans take them over at the gates. They will in turn also ferry them from Musina to the border where Zimbabweans will take over.