Stabbed 9 Times For Confessing She Is Pregnant To Another Man

NOMFUNDO Mtshali hated keeping secrets . . .

But her confession to her boyfriend, that she was pregnant by another man, may have led to her death!

The 18-year-old died on Tuesday after being stabbed nine times, allegedly by the boyfriend.

He was found hanging from a tree in Ntabamhlophe near Nsuze, northern KZN.

Nomfundo’s uncle, Jabulani Mgobhozi (66), said the boyfriend should just have hanged himself and spared her life.

“My niece was still in grade 11 at Khethimfundo High School. She had a bright future ahead of her, but this jealous man killed her. He should have died alone,” he said.

Nomfundo, who was three months pregnant, had wanted to live an honest life.

“That was why she told the boyfriend the truth about the baby not being his,” he said.

“He came to our house on Tuesday night, greeted the family and left before saying he would be back.

“A few minutes later, we noticed Nomfundo wasn’t home. While we were still wondering where she was, we heard a scream. My two sons and I rushed to help her.”

As they were running towards the scene, the screaming stopped. When they arrived Nomfundo was already dead. They saw the boyfriend running into the bushes.

“I called the police and they confirmed she was dead after being stabbed,” he said.

He said he heard the next day that the boyfriend had hanged himself.

KZN police spokeswoman Captain Nqobile Gwala said Nsuze cops had opened an inquest docket and a murder case.

“The woman was allegedly stabbed to death by a 25-year-old man who was found hanging the next day,” she said.

Source-Daily Sun