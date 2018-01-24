Star Midfielder Chitiyo Back At Caps United

By Terrence Mawawa| Star midfielder, Ronald Chitiyo is back at Harare Giants Caps United following a hugely disappointing stint in Tunisia.

Chitiyo returned to the Green because Club Sfaxien of Tunisia failed to agree with Makepekepe on signing-on payments.

“Club Sfaxien failed to fulfill their part and we decided to cancel the arrangement.

Chitiyo is back home and we expect him to complete his medical tests this week so that he can train with the rest of the team members,” said a source at Caps United.

Chitiyo, affectionately called Rooney by multitudes of Caps United supporters, joined the Tunisian side in August last year.