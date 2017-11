Staff Reporter | There has been a dramatic turn of events after the Herald which had earlier covered General Chiwenga’s press conference has now deleted the report from its site.

Meanwhile, theZBC has not covered his much publicised press conference on radio or TV. The Herald has also deleted a YouTube video and tweets from the press conference. More to follow…

LIVE ARMY THREAT: WHAT WILL MUGABE DO NOW? LIVE ARMY THREAT: WHAT WILL MUGABE DO NOW? Posted by ZimEye on Monday, November 13, 2017