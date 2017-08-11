Stay Out Of Politics Generals Told

In a rare challenge to Zimbabwe’s powerful generals, the country’s largest trade union Zimbabwe Congress of Trade Union (ZCTU) has said the military should stop interfering in politics.

The trade union said in its Defence Forces Day message that it had noted with consternation the recent utterance and public spat between the Higher and Tertiary Education minister Jonathan Moyo and the commanders of the army and air force.

“Our defence forces must never be involved in party politics. If they want to join politics, they must remove their uniforms,” Sylvester Mutindindi, ZCTU acting secretary general said.

The ZCTU said it was also worried by reports of massive corruption in the police force, particularly from those in the traffic section.

“There has also been an outcry about the number of roadblocks that are being mounted by the police to extort money from members of the public. Such actions destroy the entire image of the police,” Mutindindi said. – state media