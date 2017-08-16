STEALING CHURCH MEMBERS: Madzibaba Bashes Rival

An apostolic sect leader based in Whitecliff, Harare, has appeared in court together with his wife facing allegations of assaulting their rival, accusing him of poaching worshippers from their church.

David Mawara and his wife Grace Mariro were last Friday brought before magistrate Victoria Mashamba, who remanded them out of custody to tomorrow for continuation of trial.

The couple was accused of assaulting Mussoline Muwanda on July 12 this year.

Muwanda told the court that he was assaulted with stones, bricks, kicks and clenched fists at his residence by the couple and their followers, who accused him of poaching members from their sect.

Although Mawara denied the allegations, saying Muwanda had fabricated the charges against him, his wife admitted to the crime.

When asked by the prosecutor why he visited Muwanda’s residence on the day in question, Mawara claimed he wanted to verify allegations that the complainant was indeed poaching some of his congregants.

Mawara’s wife admitted to attacking Muwanda but denied allegations that other congregants were involved in the skirmishes.

Muwanda sustained injuries on the face and was medically examined.

Idah Maromo appeared for the State.