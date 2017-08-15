Stingy Wife Basher Jailed

A man from Victoria Falls has been sentenced to six months in jail for hitting his wife with a cooking stick after she asked for money.

Lizwe Masuku (38) of 7084 in Mkhosana suburb pummelled Ms Nobukhosi Mpofu on the forehead and shoulder when she searched his trousers’ pocket and forcibly took $40 after he had refused to give her some money.

Masuku who is a self employed builder, pleaded not guilty to physical abuse when he appeared before Victoria Falls magistrate Ms Rangarirai Gakanje on Thursday last week.

Denying the charge, Masuku said he pulled his wife towards him to recover the money which she had taken.

“She searched my pockets and took some money and when I told her to hand it back she tried to run away. That’s when I pulled her and she hit against the doorframe,” said Masuku.

The magistrate, however, found him guilty and sentenced him to six months in jail.

A physically challenged Masuku will however not taste jail life after the magistrate suspended four months for five years on condition of good behaviour.

He was made to pay a fine of $150 for the remaining two months after he begged the magistrate not to be sent to jail or do community service.

Testifying in court, Ms Mpofu said: “He always accuses me of stealing from him when I take money for our upkeep.

“On this day I took some money from his pockets to keep it safe but he did not understand and started accusing me of stealing.

“I moved from the bed and sat on the floor and he hit me with a cooking stick on the forehead,” said Ms Mpofu.

Prosecuting Mr Listen Nare said the incident took place in March this year.

“The accused unlawfully and intentionally committed an act of domestic violence upon his wife by assaulting her once with a cooking stick on the forehead and hitting her against the doorframe thereby causing her injuries,” said Mr Nare.- state media