Stop Abusing Road Funds

Terrence Mawawa, Masvingo

Local residents have implored Masvingo City Council to use the funds provided by the Zimbabwe National Road Authority(ZINARA) for the refurbishment of the city’ s dilapidated roads in a transparent manner.

The local residents said they would monitor the distribution of the $ 1,3 grant provided to the local authority by ZINARA.

ZINARA channelled the funds to Masvingo City Council under the Road Rehabilitation Fund.

Masvingo Residents Trust said in a statement yesterday officials at the local authority should desist from abusing funds channelled towards the refurbishment of facilities in the ancient city.

“The provision of the $1,3 million grant to the city council by ZINARA is a noble and plausible gesture.

However we hope that the city fathers will use the funds wisely.

In the past we have witnessed that such grants end up being converted to serve ulterior purposes- which is a very sad tendency,” said Masvingo Residents’ Trust in a statement.

Masvingo City Council Engineer, Tawanda Gozo confirmed the local authority received funds from ZINARA under the Road Rehabilitation Programme.

“We are happy with the provision of $ 1, 3 million under the Road Rehabilitation Programme but council requires $ 25 million for the rehabilitation of roads,” said Gozo.