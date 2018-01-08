Stop Sabotaging Government Operations, Retailers, Wholesalers Warned

Terrence Mawawa|The Competition and Tariff Commission has sternly warned retailers and wholesalers to stop sabotaging government operations by overpricing basic commodities.

“We have observed that there are some unscrupulous traders who are deliberately ignoring our recommended prices,” said the commission in a statement.

The commission also accused some retailers and wholesalers of realising unrealistic profits at the expense of hard pressed consumers.

” The commission expects all players in any sector with the recommended maximum prices to abide by the stipulated pricing procedure.

In this respect the commission will not hesitate to embark on investigations to bring the culprits to book.All retailers and wholesalers are therefore expected to comply with the Competition Act,” read the commission’ s statement.

“We are deeply concerned about excessive pricing of goods and we will work tirelessly to stop this form of sabotage,” added the Competition and Tariff Commission.