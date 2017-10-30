Stop Soliciting For Sex Using Mugabe Farming Inputs, Zivhu Tells Councillors

Terrence Mawawa, Chivi | First Lady Grace Mugabe’s blue eyed boy, Killer Zivhu has warned Zanu PF Councillors to desist from using the farming inputs donated under the Presidential Scheme to solicit for sex from local women.

Addressing Zanu PF supporters in Chivi yesterday, Zivhu accused ruling party councillors of using farming inputs like fertilisers and maize seed to demand sexual favours from desperate women.

Zivhu is also the chairperson of Chivi Rural District Council.

Without placing anyone on the spotlight, the outspoken politician threatened to expose party councillors involved in illicit and promiscuous affairs with married women.

“We know that some of you are abusing the farming inputs donated by the President. Please do not use the farming inputs to demand sexual favours from desperate women.That must cease forthwith. I am prepared to expose the culprits, ” said Zivhu.